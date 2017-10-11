Armenian delegate urges to deprive Azerbaijan from right to speak at PACE

YEREVAN. – Armenian delegate to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Michael Melkumyan called to deprive Azerbaijani delegation of the right to speak during the session.

Speaking during the autumn session of PACE, Melkumyan spoke about the recent investigation into “Azerbaijani Laundromat” case showing how Azerbaijan used a $2.9 billion slush fund to buy influence across Europe.

The Armenian delegate said everyone shared the view that a new attempt of “Azerbaijani Laundromat” must be ruled out in the future.

“We have to use certain mechanisms so that the punishment could follow, otherwise it will be perceived as head in the sand policy,” Melkumyan added. “The only option is to deprive Azerbaijani delegation of the right to speak, to impose sanctions.”