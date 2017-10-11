North Korea: Trump has 'lit the wick of war'

U.S. President Donald Trump has "lit the wick of war" with North Korea, Russia's TASS news agency quoted North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho as saying on Wednesday, CNBC reported.
Tensions between the US and North Korea have intensified in recent months as the Trump administration has struggled to rein in Kim Jong-un's expanding nuclear and ballistic weapons programme.
"With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us," TASS quoted Ri as saying. "We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words."
During an address to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Mr Trump declared that the US would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies. The President added that while the US has "great strength and patience," its options for dealing with the isolated nation could soon run out.