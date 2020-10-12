Media: US delegation to visit Turkey

A delegation from the US State Department will visit Turkey to discuss the situation with visas, Gazeta reports quoting Turkey’s NTV channel.
According to the channel, the Turkish side suggested setting up a joint committee to resolve the visa crisis.
Earlier, the US Embassy in Turkey was informed that they do not have information about the terms of suspension of visa issuance.
The US suspended nonimmigrant visas to Turkish citizens in early October after the arrest of an employee of the American consulate general in Istanbul.