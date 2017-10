The food given to the staff on military duty in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has noticeably improved in recent years.

Artsakh presidential adviser Tigran Abrahamyan noted about the aforesaid on his Facebook page, and posted relevant photographs.

“The coming years are a phase of cardinal changes aimed at the improvement of the social living conditions of the [NKR Defense Army] servicemen at the frontline,” Abrahamyan wrote also, in particular.