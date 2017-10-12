Armenia deputy FM: Expected Sargsyan-Aliyev talk’s content is not convenient to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – It is apparent that the content of the expected meeting between Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is not convenient to Baku.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

He added, however, that is not clear at this time as to where and where this talk will take place.

“From this viewpoint, the same Aliyev’s provocative statement, when he was attempting to distort the content and present something else, is not accidental; it is also seen with the naked eye,” stressed the Armenian deputy FM. “But I don’t think that he will be able to avoid that meeting.”