News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Armenia deputy FM: Expected Sargsyan-Aliyev talk’s content is not convenient to Azerbaijan
13:26, 12.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is apparent that the content of the expected meeting between Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is not convenient to Baku.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

He added, however, that is not clear at this time as to where and where this talk will take place.

“From this viewpoint, the same Aliyev’s provocative statement, when he was attempting to distort the content and present something else, is not accidental; it is also seen with the naked eye,” stressed the Armenian deputy FM. “But I don’t think that he will be able to avoid that meeting.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Progress in Karabakh talks impossible, unless there is confidence between the parties
Comprehensive settlement can be reached when there is confidence between the parties, when there are no shots...
 Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh
Former Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group are among the speakers…
 Social living conditions of Karabakh soldiers at frontline will be improved
The presidential adviser said the coming years are a phase of respective cardinal changes…
 CSTO Joint Staff chief: Conflict resolution is possible only in pacific way
With respect to the supplying of weapons to Azerbaijan by the CSTO member countries…
 Analyst: Azerbaijan’s Polonez missile purchase is no match to Armenia’s Iskander
Armenia’s acquisition of the Iskander was a move in response to the actions by the Azerbaijani government…
 Armenain MP: Karabakh issue is not geopolitical
During the meeting the sides also referred to Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, particularly Armenia-EU relations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news