Armenia opposes Azerbaijan's membership in Eurasian Union

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan has not applied for membership in the Eurasian Union, but if they do, we have a clear position, Armenian deputy foreign minister said.

Shavarsh Kocharyan's comment came in response to the recent remark by Russian presidential aide Sergey Glazyev, who said Azerbaijan's membership in the Eurasian Union depends on Armenia's willingness.

“He said that the desire of any country that aspires to become a member of the Eurasian Union should be coordinated with all member countries. Azerbaijan has not applied for the membership, but if it does, we have a clear position. Even to obtain observer status, there is a provision according to which an observer cannot be a country that conducts activities to the detriment of a member state of the organization and the entire structure. We just mention the blockade, which can be regarded as a step to the detriment of the country. From this point of view, the status of an observer is out of the question, let alone membership,” he added.