News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
USD
480.32
EUR
569.32
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.32
EUR
569.32
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Armenia opposes Azerbaijan's membership in Eurasian Union
15:48, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan has not applied for membership in the Eurasian Union, but if they do, we have a clear position, Armenian deputy foreign minister said.

Shavarsh Kocharyan's comment came in response to the recent remark by Russian presidential aide Sergey Glazyev, who said Azerbaijan's membership in the Eurasian Union depends on Armenia's willingness.

“He said that the desire of any country that aspires to become a member of the Eurasian Union should be coordinated with all member countries. Azerbaijan has not applied for the membership, but if it does, we have a clear position. Even to obtain observer status, there is a provision according to which an observer cannot be a country that conducts activities to the detriment of a member state of the organization and the entire structure. We just mention the blockade, which can be regarded as a step to the detriment of the country. From this point of view, the status of an observer is out of the question,  let alone membership,” he added.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia president participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (PHOTO)
The agenda of the Council's meeting includes issues related to customs regulation, cooperation in the field of competition...
 CIS heads of states to meet in Sochi in October
The leaders plan to sign a series of multilateral documents on expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation…
 Sargsyan to Putin: We have managed to complement Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives
The President of Armenia congratulated Russian counterpart on his birthday…
 Sargsyan: Armenia-Russia joint initiatives grow thanks to EAEU cooperation
The President received the Russian minister of industry and trade…
 Russia presidential advisor: Armenia’s competitive potential in EAEU has opened in past one year
Sergey Glazyev said the country is in a unique situation…
Eurasian Union plans to actively develop relations with Iran,and Armenia will help
There is an agreement on the construction of a Russian trading house on the border with Iran...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news