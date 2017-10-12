Shavarsh Kocharyan: Decrease in incidents is due to fact that Armenian parties are more prepared for them

YEREVAN. – If incidents have reduced somewhat at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, this is due to the fact that the Armenian parties are more prepared for them and more equipped with the necessary gear.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan noted about the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

And reflecting on the fact that another Armenian soldier fell Wednesday in the Tavush Province, and from the bullet of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the deputy FM said: “Overall, we know that Azerbaijan’s objective is to constantly cause damage; that is their consistent policy. Yes, provocations [by Azerbaijan] become more frequent before, during, [and] after key meetings.”