RFE/RL: EU ambassadors agree on language of Eastern Partnership summit declaration

The EU ambassadors have agreed on the language of a draft declaration that will be approved during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, RFE/RL reported referring to the document seen by their correspondent.

The document says EU recognizes the European aspirations and European choice of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The text of the draft declaration will be send to all six Eastern Partnershim member countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

According to RFE/RL, the text of the draft declaration is not expected to undergo major changes ahead of the November 24 Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels. That’s because the 28 EU member states are unlikely to backtrack on a text that has taken them more than three months to agree upon.