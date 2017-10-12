Armenia's PM: USAID remains our reliable partner

YEREVAN.- USAID has been and remains the reliable partner of Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during Thursday event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Armenia.

Since 1992, USAID has provided a broad range of development programs in Armenia, shifting from an initial humanitarian emphasis to assistance for economic, political and social transition.

The Armenian government thanked the United States for its continued support.