News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
USD
480.32
EUR
569.32
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.32
EUR
569.32
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Armenia's PM: USAID remains our reliable partner
20:24, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- USAID has been and remains the reliable partner of Armenia,  Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during Thursday event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)  in Armenia.

Since 1992, USAID has provided a broad range of development programs in Armenia, shifting from an initial humanitarian emphasis to assistance for economic, political and social transition.

The Armenian government thanked the United States for its continued support.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Richard Mills: Numerous achievements recorded in sidelines of Armenia-USAID cooperation
As a foreigner I see the facts and progress more clearly that took place during the past 25 years…
Armenian-American military cooperation continues to develop
Armenia and the Kansas National Guard have 14 years of cooperation history…
 Deborah Grieser: U.S. goal is to transition relations with Armenia from aid to trade
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Mission Director has issued an op-ed…
 Armenia president conveys condolences to Trump
Over shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 50 lives...
 Armenian President receives Co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian
During the meeting he briefed the President on the works done in the recent period and upcoming programs of the Armenian Assembly of America…
 Congressman Dan Kildee joins Armenian Caucus
An Assembly delegation met with Rep. Kildee last month…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news