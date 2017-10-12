Israel: United States' withdrawal from UNESCO is a turning point

Israel's U.N. ambassador is calling the United States' withdrawal from UNESCO "a turning point," AP reported.
Danny Danon said in a statement that the United Nation's education, cultural and scientific agency now knows that its "absurd and shameful resolutions against Israel have consequences."
Danon said: "Today is a new day at the U.N., where there is a price to pay for discrimination against Israel."
The United States announced Thursday that it is pulling out of UNESCO because of what the Trump administration sees as its anti-Israel bias and a need for "fundamental reform."
Danon praised the U.S. decision. He says: "The United States stands by Israel and is a true leader for change at the UN. UNESCO has become a battlefield for Israel-bashing and has disregarded its true role and purpose."