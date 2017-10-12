Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCO

Israel: United States' withdrawal from UNESCO is a turning point

Armenian President bestows "Order of Motherland" upon Eduardo Eurnekian (PHOTOS)

Richard Mills: Numerous achievements recorded in sidelines of Armenia-USAID cooperation

Armenia's PM: USAID remains our reliable partner

Germany announces final results of Bundestag elections

US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias

CSTO Joint Staff chief: Offensive operations are also developed during military exercises in Armenia

Dollar, euro “ascent” continues in Armenia

Russia toughens inspections of tomatoes from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus

Azerbaijani defense minister “afraid of” standing next to Armenian official

RFE/RL: EU ambassadors agree on language of Eastern Partnership summit declaration

PACE points to serious problems with rule of law in Turkey

Armenia deputy defense minister heads to Tajikistan

Armenia opposes Azerbaijan's membership in Eurasian Union

Analyst: Karabakh issue is not like Catalan, Kurdish issues

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan is under international pressure

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Decrease in incidents is due to fact that Armenian parties are more prepared for them

Media: US delegation to visit Turkey

Head of EPP group in PACE resigns

Armenia official: Progress in Karabakh talks impossible, unless there is confidence between the parties

Armenia deputy FM: Expected Sargsyan-Aliyev talk’s content is not convenient to Azerbaijan

Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh

Social living conditions of Karabakh soldiers at frontline will be improved

Red Cross participates in CSTO military exercises in Armenia

Venice Commission publishes opinion on Armenia's judicial code

CSTO Joint Staff chief: Conflict resolution is possible only in pacific way

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: Thousands are no longer Armenia permanent residents

Armenian-American military cooperation continues to develop

Analyst: Azerbaijan’s Polonez missile purchase is no match to Armenia’s Iskander

Pentagon: US-Turkey diplomatic tension will not affect military cooperation

Spain gives Catalan leader eight days to drop independence

German journalist stands trial in Turkey on terror charges

North Korea: Trump has 'lit the wick of war'

WSJ journalist convicted in Turkey of spreading propaganda

Germany: Unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia would be irresponsible

Armenian delegate urges to deprive Azerbaijan from right to speak at PACE

Armenia president participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (PHOTO)

6 injured in Damascus blasts

Catalonia top court labels independence declaration ‘illegal’

Armenain MP: Karabakh issue is not geopolitical

Armenia has repeatedly stressed need for consolidation of efforts in fight against international terrorism

Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia

Armenia has new ambassador to Serbia, Cyprus

Armenia President appoints new ambassador to Guatemala

Armenia President attends CIS leaders’ meeting in Russia (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament defense and security committee: We expect clear, targeted response from mediators

Ambassador Świtalski: EU allocated €15.2mn for Employment Policy, Vocational Education and Training Reforms in Armenia

Investigation committee: Armenian solider was fatally wounded when carrying out engineering works

Spain may suspend Catalonia’s self-government

Armenia Parliament leader to head to Russia

Businesses will undergo faster customs inspection in Armenia

Deborah Grieser: U.S. goal is to transition relations with Armenia from aid to trade

PACE adopts resolution criticizing crackdown on human rights in Azerbaijan

PACE overhauls its Code of Conduct in response to corruption allegations

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker travels to Russia on working visit

PACE delegates: There is repression of civil society in Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA to Azerbaijan: It is not possible to buy everything with money

MOD: Armenia soldier killed on border

Armenia major road accident, 13 injured (PHOTOS)

Global oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ expected talk will lead to decisive move?

Theresa May reaffirms UK commitment to Iran nuclear deal

State Department: US remains very concerned with situation in Turkey

Catalonia leader signs declaration of independence

Trump may visit DMZ between North and South Korea

Wildfires kill 15, destroy over 2,000 homes in California

White House: Donald Trump's IQ comment about Rex Tillerson was a "joke"

Spain rejects Catalonia's 'tacit' declaration of independence

Catalonia's president delays split from Spain

Iran's President: Iran and Armenia can develop close cooperation to address conflicts in region

French President: EU should not mediate in Catalan crisis

Karabakh President receives a group of doctors from Fresno

Erdogan blames US ambassador to Turkey for diplomatic crisis

Armenian President receives Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians (PHOTOS)

EU's Tusk urges Catalan leader not to make break from Spain

Iran nuclear chief warns US against undermining nuclear deal

French MP: Emmanuel Macron has not managed to show himself on Karabakh issue yet

OSCE Minsk Group dealing with Karabakh settlement, Jagland tells Azerbaijan once again

Armenia PM: We attach great importance to warm relations with Iran

Transparency International calls on Council of Europe to act on Azerbaijan money laundering

Stella Kyriakides elected PACE president

Dollar rises in Armenia

Armenia President’s Office: Attempts to infuriate us are failed from beginning

Turkey tightens rules for imports of Russian agricultural products

EU expands sanctions against North Korea

Serzh Sargsyan to John Malkovich: It’s greatest pleasure to host you in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Czech president: I was heavily criticized for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenia’s Nalbandian is in Russia (PHOTOS)

Armenia President to head to Russia

New kindergarten opens in Karabakh’s Shushi

Opening of Armenia office within Horizon2020 program discussed in Brussels

Armenia, Iran to collaborate in nanotechnology

Russian military jet crashes in Syria

Czech FM: I hope Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will result in tangible progress

Armenia PM in Iran, discusses cooperation in energy sector

Armenia delegation to PACE: We were able to change anti-Armenian wording in Azerbaijan rapporteur’s draft report

Armenia PM proposes Iran Armenians to live in 2 “homes”

2 Armenian churches planned to be restored in Turkey (PHOTOS)