Armen Ashotyan: Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva next week
01:02, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan , Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev will meet in Geneva next week, member of the RPA parliamentary faction Armen Ashotyan told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

“During the meeting we also touched upon the issue of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents to be held in Geneva next week initiated by the Minsk Group Cochairs”, Ashotyan said.

 He added that everyone knows the position of Armenia on Nagorno Karabakh conflict and just recently the President of Armenia presented that position once again at the UN.

He stressed that it’s obvious that the principles adopted at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits remain on the table of the negotiation process.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
