Friday
October 13
IBM, Microsoft to open laboratories in Yerevan?
10:05, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – IBM and Microsoft companies may open laboratories next year in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Bagrat Yengibaryan, Director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation of the country, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that Philip Morris, Schneider Electric, National Instruments, IBM, Microsoft, and several other companies wish to open their laboratories at the prospective engineering village in Yerevan.

At present, renovation is in progress at the separate sections of this prospective village, Yengibaryan added, and the equipment will be moved soon after.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
