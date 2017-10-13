News
UN representative: Armenia is a regional leader in disaster risk reduction
12:53, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Thursday received Paola Albrito, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) Regional Coordinator for Europe.

The interlocutors discussed the avenues for disaster risk reduction and disaster prevention, as well as improvement of the mechanisms and methodology for the elimination of consequences of disasters in Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Highly assessing Armenia’s track-record in developing a strategy for disaster risk reduction, Albrito noted that the country is one of the regional leaders in this regard.

This text available in   Հայերեն
