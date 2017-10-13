Sharmazanov: Unacceptale when CSTO member state makes statements contradicting the ally

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also Co-Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the RA NA and the NA of the Republic of Belarus, on Friday met with deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian NA Boleslav Pirshtuk, who is also co-chair of the aforesaid committee.

The NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that during the meeting, the sides highlighted the coordinated work of the parliamentarians of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on international platforms. In this context, the RA NA deputy speaker particularly noted: “The deputies of the CSTO member states should support each other on the international platforms and not make statements that do not stem from the CSTO official position. It is inadmissible that the representatives of a CSTO member state make statements contradicting the ally.”

Also, the interlocutors highlighted the need for a pacific settlement of conflicts in the CSTO and the Commonwealth of Independent States’ (CIS) region. In this context, Sharmazanov stressed: “The Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] problem cannot have a military solution. On the contrary to Azerbaijani claims, we reaffirm that with its destructive policy, Azerbaijan is a real threat to regional security. The CSTO deputies should condemn Azerbaijan, as people die because of its actions.”

He added that Armenophobia is encouraged in Azerbaijan at state level.

The organization of the upcoming meeting of the Armenian-Belarusian Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation also were touched upon at the talk.