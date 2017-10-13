News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 13
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Show news feed
Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ talk slated for October 16 in Switzerland
13:56, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the initiative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France), a meeting will be held between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 16, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the Public and Media Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

The last time when Presidents Serzh Sargsyan (Armenia) and Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan) met was about a year and a half ago in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended this talk.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armen Ashotyan: Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva next week
Everyone knows the position of Armenia on Nagorno Karabakh conflict and just recently the President of Armenia presented that position once again at the UN…
 Analyst: Karabakh issue is not like Catalan, Kurdish issues
The Armenian side has never compared the Karabakh issue with others…
 Armenia official: Progress in Karabakh talks impossible, unless there is confidence between the parties
Comprehensive settlement can be reached when there is confidence between the parties, when there are no shots...
 Armenia deputy FM: Expected Sargsyan-Aliyev talk’s content is not convenient to Azerbaijan
From this viewpoint, the Azerbaijan president’s provocative statement, when he was attempting to distort the content and present something else, is not accidental…
 Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh
Former Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group are among the speakers…
 Social living conditions of Karabakh soldiers at frontline will be improved
The presidential adviser said the coming years are a phase of respective cardinal changes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news