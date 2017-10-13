Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ talk slated for October 16 in Switzerland

YEREVAN. – At the initiative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France), a meeting will be held between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 16, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the Public and Media Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

The last time when Presidents Serzh Sargsyan (Armenia) and Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan) met was about a year and a half ago in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended this talk.