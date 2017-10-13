Armenia Parliament speaker: I regret that my first attendance to CSTO PA was preceded by Azerbaijan cynicism

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Friday participated in the meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) Council, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, Babloyan made a statement at the session, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I deeply regret that another Azerbaijani cynical act, which that country carried out on the state border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, preceded my first participation in the work of the CSTO PA Council,” the Armenian Parliament speaker noted, in particular. “In those days when the military exercises of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force were conducted in Armenia, a 19-year-old military serviceman of Armenia’s armed forces was killed by a bullet fired from the Azerbaijani side.”

As per the Armenian NA chairman, in the given situation, this is a challenge not solely for Armenia.