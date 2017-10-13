News
MOD: Armenia will continue active participation in CSTO
14:59, 13.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan gave a high assessment to the results of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CSTO KSOR) military exercises, which were conducted in Armenia.

The minister told the media that the “Interaction 2017” military exercises were very important in terms of enhancing collaboration among the participants.

All CSTO member countries, as well as divisions from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Police of Armenia, and experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross took part in these drills.

“I’m happy that the program of the military exercises [also] envisioned for the participants to get familiarized with the attractions of Armenia,” Sargsyan added.

In his words, Armenia will continue active cooperation within the framework of the CSTO, and this is a key element for the country’s security.

“We have always favored development of cooperation and giving additional meaning to it,” noted the Armenian minister of defense. “It stems not solely from our international obligations, but security interests.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
