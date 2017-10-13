Azerbaijanis attempt to steal from Armenia exhibition area in Germany

Azerbaijanis on Thursday attempted to steal from the Armenian stand at the Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Book Fair) in Germany.

Nerses Ter-Vardanyan, the Deputy Culture Minister of Armenia, has provided details of what actually occurred.

He noted that two Azerbaijanis entered Armenia’s stand, picked up some maps of the country and of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) that were folded on the shelf, and took these maps with them while making Artsakh-related political chants.

With the intention of bringing them to order, the Armenians followed these two until the Azerbaijani stand, where Ter-Vardanyan forcibly took these maps back and returned.

The police have prepared a report of this incident and promised to take action.

The deputy culture minister of Armenia added that all this has been video recorded by the media.