Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia
17:03, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.99/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.67 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 568.91 (down by AMD 0.41), that of one British pound was AMD 638.32 (up by AMD 3.43), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.34 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 265.91, AMD 19,952.67 and AMD 14,474.48, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

