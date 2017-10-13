News
US to place additional sanctions on Iranian regime
21:15, 13.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The United States will place additional sanctions on the Iranian regime to block financing of terror, U.S. President Donald Trump said when announcing his administration's new strategy on Iran.

“We will deny the regime's path to nuclear weapons,” President said in his address..

The Iranian deal was supposed to contribute to regional peace and security, while US adheres to the commitment, Iranian regime continues to fund terror, he said, adding that since the signing of the agreement, “dangerous aggression only escalated”.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
