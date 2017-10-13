News
Trump: Iran remains the world's largest state-sponsor of terrorism
21:45, 13.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran is the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism, and provides assistance to Al-Qaida, Hezbollah, Hamas and others, RIA Novosti reported quoting US President Donald Trump.

“It harasses American ships and hurts freedom of navigation. It imprisons Americans on false allegations and launches cyberattacks against our infrastructure. The regime violently suppresses its own citizens. This regime has fueled secretarian violence in Iraq, Yemen and Syria. In Syria they have supported the atrocities of Assad's regime and condoned his use of chemical weapons against innocent citizens,” he noted.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
