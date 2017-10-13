Boris Johnson to visit Russia towards year end

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit Russia towards the end of the year, the Foreign Office said in a statement, TASS reported.
"The Foreign Secretary will visit Moscow towards the end of the year following an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, as the UK continues its robust engagement with Russia," the statement reads.
"The visit will be an important opportunity to cover the Iran nuclear deal and other issues of shared interest, including regional stability in the Middle East, and containing threats to international peace. It will also enable us to discuss security co-operation ahead of next summer’s World Cup, on which the UK and Russia are constructively working together," the British Foreign Office added.
"Our relationship with Russia is not straightforward. That is all the more reason to be talking to Russia - to manage our differences and co-operate where possible for the security of both our nations and the international community," the British foreign secretary pointed out.