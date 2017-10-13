Germany, France and UK committed to Iranian nuclear deal

Germany, France and UK have no intention to quit Iranian nuclear deal and encourage U.S. to consider the implications to the security of the US and its allies before taking any steps, the three countries said in a joint declaration.

“We stand committed to the JCPoA and its full implementation by all sides. Preserving the JCPoA is in our shared national security interest,” they said.

“Therefore, we encourage the US Administration and Congress to consider the implications to the security of the US and its allies before taking any steps that might undermine the JCPoA, such as re-imposing sanctions on Iran lifted under the agreement.”