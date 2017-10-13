News
Germany, France and UK committed to Iranian nuclear deal
23:15, 13.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Germany, France and UK have no intention to quit Iranian nuclear deal and encourage U.S. to consider the implications to the security of the US and its allies before taking any steps, the three countries said in a joint declaration.

“We stand committed to the JCPoA and its full implementation by all sides. Preserving the JCPoA is in our shared national security interest,” they said.

“Therefore, we encourage the US Administration and Congress to consider the implications to the security of the US and its allies before taking any steps that might undermine the JCPoA, such as re-imposing sanctions on Iran lifted under the agreement.”

Read more:
All
Mogherini: Iran has never violated nuclear deal
There have been no violations of any of the commitments in the agreement…
 Mogherini: Trump cannot unilaterally cancel Iran nuclear deal
The president of the United States has many powers, but not this one...
 Theresa May reaffirms UK commitment to Iran nuclear deal
The prime minister stressed that it was important that the deal was carefully monitored and properly enforced…
 Iran nuclear chief warns US against undermining nuclear deal
Iran didn’t want to see the deal unravel but that “much more is at stake for the entire international community than the national interests of Iran…
 Rouhani: Neither Trump nor tens of other Trumps can undo benefits of nuclear deal
the Islamic Republic gained “irreversible benefits” that nobody can take away...
 UN and Germany urge Trump not to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal
Berlin also stressed the importance of the treaty with Tehran…
