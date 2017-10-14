Iran's President comments on Trump's statement over nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that no president can revoke an international agreement supported by the United Nations.
"This is an international multilateral deal, which has been ratified by the UN Security Council. This is a UN document. Is it possible that one president can unilaterally annul this important international deal?" the president said.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump presented the new strategy on Iran and said that his administration is determined not to certify that Iran is in compliance with the JCPOA. The US leader also ordered the Department of the Treasury to impose new sanctions against the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for providing assistance to terrorist groups.