Love to the moon and back: Lukashenko proud of military cooperation with “peace-loving” Azerbaijan

Belarus and Azerbaijan are working in many areas and have warm and close relations, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said during the meeting with speaker of Azerbaijani parliament.
The countries trust each other, he said, pointing at increasing trade volume and military cooperation.
“I know that you are a peace-loving people and, despite the problems in Karabakh, you adhere to absolutely peaceful position in this regard. Therefore, as I told the defense minister, we do not have to justify our position for a certain country,” Lukashenko said.
He noted that the parties are building their relations in accordance with the wishes of the peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan, for the sake of their welfare.
“In this respect, you can count on us. You people are not strangers to us. You are our brothers, we lived in the same country. And, it does not even bother us that you are Muslims, and we are Christians,” Lukashneko emphasized.