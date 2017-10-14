IAEA: Iran is undertaking its nuclear-related commitments

Iran is undertaking its nuclear-deal commitments.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano stated about the aforesaid commenting on the new US strategy with respect to Iran, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“As I have reported to the Board of Governors, the nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known commonly as the Iran deal, or Iran nuclear deal] are being implemented,” he stated, in particular. “At present, Iran is subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime.”