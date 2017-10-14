News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 14
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Show news feed
IAEA: Iran is undertaking its nuclear-related commitments
09:51, 14.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran is undertaking its nuclear-deal commitments. 

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano stated about the aforesaid commenting on the new US strategy with respect to Iran, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“As I have reported to the Board of Governors, the nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known commonly as the Iran deal, or Iran nuclear deal] are being implemented,” he stated, in particular. “At present, Iran is subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mogherini: Iran has never violated nuclear deal
There have been no violations of any of the commitments in the agreement…
 Germany, France and UK committed to Iranian nuclear deal
They encourage the US Administration and Congress to consider the implications to the security...
 Mogherini: Trump cannot unilaterally cancel Iran nuclear deal
The president of the United States has many powers, but not this one...
 Theresa May reaffirms UK commitment to Iran nuclear deal
The prime minister stressed that it was important that the deal was carefully monitored and properly enforced…
 Iran nuclear chief warns US against undermining nuclear deal
Iran didn’t want to see the deal unravel but that “much more is at stake for the entire international community than the national interests of Iran…
 Rouhani: Neither Trump nor tens of other Trumps can undo benefits of nuclear deal
the Islamic Republic gained “irreversible benefits” that nobody can take away...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news