Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia and Canada have built friendly and high-level partnership relations

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia has sent a congratulatory message to Julie Payette for assuming the office of Governor General of Canada, and wished her good health and further success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Canada.
Also, Sargsyan stressed that over the past quarter century, Armenia and Canada have succeeded in building friendly and high-level partnership relations that are based on mutual respect and trust between the two peoples, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.