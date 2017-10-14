Trump again “excels” in geographical knowledge

US President Donald Trump has again made a blunder by inventing a new country name.

He accidentally referred to the US Virgin Islands’ governor as their “President,” during a speech Friday—even though he is technically their President, according to CNN.

“I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands,” he told the audience in Washington, D.C.

He later added, “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people.”

Trump appeared to be referring to US Virgin Islands’ Governor Kenneth Mapp, instead of the “President,” who is Trump himself.

In the official White House transcript after the speech, Trump’s reference to Mapp as “President” was corrected to “governor.”

As reported earlier, during his short address delivered to African leaders who were gathered at the United Nations in September, US President Donald Trump had made reference to a country named Nambia; but there is no such country.