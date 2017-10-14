Armenia President visits specialized annual agricultural exhibition (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Saturday visited the ArmProdExpo specialized annual agricultural exhibition which is held in capital city Yerevan, from Friday to Sunday.

A total of 110 companies from the country and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)—and which specialize in the processing of agricultural products, servicing the agrarian sector, and providing services—are participating in this event.

Sargsyan toured the exhibition stands, got familiarized with the presented products, and spoke with the participants, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After this tour, the ArmProdExpo organizers presented to Serzh Sargsyan the capabilities of agricultural machinery, intensive gardening, and drip irrigation systems.