News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 14
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Show news feed
Armenia President visits specialized annual agricultural exhibition (PHOTOS)
15:36, 14.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Saturday visited the ArmProdExpo specialized annual agricultural exhibition which is held in capital city Yerevan, from Friday to Sunday. 

A total of 110 companies from the country and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)—and which specialize in the processing of agricultural products, servicing the agrarian sector, and providing services—are participating in this event. 

Sargsyan toured the exhibition stands, got familiarized with the presented products, and spoke with the participants, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After this tour, the ArmProdExpo organizers presented to Serzh Sargsyan the capabilities of agricultural machinery, intensive gardening, and drip irrigation systems.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, fell in the country…
 Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)
Karen Karapetyan visited the ArmProdExpo specialized annual exhibition…
 IMF forecasts 3.5 GDP growth for Armenia this year
The inflation by the end of 2017 will make 2.1 percent...
 Dollar, euro “ascent” continues in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday…
 Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday…
 Businesses will undergo faster customs inspection in Armenia
Importers and exporters will now be able to submit all necessary documents by one window at trade.gov.am…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news