YEREVAN. – The members of delegations from several foreign cities, and which are in Yerevan to participate in the celebrations on the 2799th anniversary of the foundation of Armenia’s capital city, on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The guests laid a wreath at the monument to the genocide victims, placed flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paid tribute to these victims with a minute of silence.

Subsequently, these delegations toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.