Iran's FM: Iranians all strongly standing by IRGC

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed a move by the US Treasury Department to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying Iranian people from all walks of life strongly support the defenders of the country and the region against terrorism.

“Today, Iranians – boys, girls, men, women – are ALL IRGC; standing firm with those who defend us & the region against aggression & terror,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the international nuclear agreement.