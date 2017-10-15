News
Iran's FM: Iranians all strongly standing by IRGC
14:02, 15.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed a move by the US Treasury Department to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying Iranian people from all walks of life strongly support the defenders of the country and the region against terrorism.

“Today, Iranians – boys, girls, men, women – are ALL IRGC; standing firm with those who defend us & the region against aggression & terror,” Zarif  tweeted on Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the international nuclear agreement.

