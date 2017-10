A wedding cortege got into an accident involving three cars in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, as a result of which a person was killed and six others, including a child, were injured, press service of the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to preliminary data, Lada Priora, VAZ-2106 and VAZ-21074 cars collided as a result of which an Armenian, who was the driver of the VAZ-2106, died on site.

An investigation is underway.