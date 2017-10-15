Netanyahu: UNESCO becomes platform for delusional, anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic decisions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that UNESCO “has become a platform for delusional, anti-Israeli and – in effect – anti-Semitic decisions.”
Netanyahu also said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare for Israel’s departure from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization following the United States’ decision to withdraw from the body.
“We hope that the organization will change its ways but we are not pinning hopes on this; therefore, my directive to leave the organization stands and we will move forward to carry it out,” he said.