Merkel and May agree to discuss Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a phone conversation on Sunday and agreed to discuss US President Donald Trump's decision not to recertify the Iran nuclear deal, RIA Novosti reported.
They agreed to discuss this issue next week in Brussels at the European Council.
The side confirmed the UK and Germany both remained firmly committed to the deal.
Merkel and May also agreed the international community needed to continue to come together to push back against Iran's destabilising regional activity, and to explore ways of addressing concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programme.