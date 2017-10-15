Merkel and May agree to discuss Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal

Netanyahu: UNESCO becomes platform for delusional, anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic decisions

Iraqi president holds active talks with Kurdish authorities

Abe: Return of Kuril Islands is Japan's heartfelt desire

France urges US not to cancel Iran nuclear deal

Iran closes border with Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran's FM: Iranians all strongly standing by IRGC

40 killed, several injured in bomb blast in Somali

Shooting occurs at Virginia State University

6 people killed in El Salvador

Tragic car crash in Russia's Krasnodar - One Armenian killed (PHOTOS)

Hot air balloon festival kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Russia MPs plan to visit Syria

Trump again “excels” in geographical knowledge

Clergyman: Armenians living in Kirkuk are in no danger at present

Foreign delegations visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia President visits specialized annual agricultural exhibition (PHOTOS)

Armenia peacekeepers head to Kazakhstan

Iran Parliament: Armenia has important part in ensuring regional security

Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact remained relatively calm during the week

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia and Canada have built friendly and high-level partnership relations

Armenia representative to ECtHR says PACE statement could lead to Azerbaijan’s removal from CoE

EU ambassador reminds Azerbaijan of the importance of PACE

Karabakh President visits motorized brigade

Yerevan marks 2799th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Iran's President comments on Trump's statement over nuclear deal

PACE Bureau calls for removing Azerbaijan from ECtHR

Newspaper: Russia analyst - Armenia strengthens own military potential

Turkey troops enter Syria

IAEA: Iran is undertaking its nuclear-related commitments

New Armenian Genocide movie’s director is forced to withdraw film from Turkey cinemas (PHOTOS)

Rouhani: Iran uses weapons and missiles only as means of defense

Love to the moon and back: Lukashenko proud of military cooperation with “peace-loving” Azerbaijan

Boris Johnson to visit Russia towards year end

Iraqi president conveys ultimatum to Kurdistan

Mogherini: Iran has never violated nuclear deal

Germany, France and UK committed to Iranian nuclear deal

Mogherini: Trump cannot unilaterally cancel Iran nuclear deal

Audrey Azoulay elected UNESCO director general

US Treasury gets Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards blacklisted

Trump: Iran remains the world's largest state-sponsor of terrorism

Genocide deniers introduce “fake” Armenian Genocide resolution

NATO chief urges US and Turkey to solve visa crisis

US to place additional sanctions on Iranian regime

Erdogan: We do not need EU

EU publishes text of agreement to be signed with Armenia

Sevan Startup Summit is enlarging the geography (PHOTOS)

Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to Karabakh President

NATO chief urges US, Turkey to ‘find solutions’ to row

U.S. Embassy cultural and partnership tour of Armenia continues

Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia

Azerbaijanis attempt to steal from Armenia exhibition area in Germany

Council of Europe to discuss report on Yerevan Council of Elders elections

Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)

Armenia trains 28 professionals on machine learning

Media: Iraq starts operation to retake Kirkuk

MOD: Armenia will continue active participation in CSTO

Armenia Parliament speaker: I regret that my first attendance to CSTO PA was preceded by Azerbaijan cynicism

Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ talk slated for October 16 in Switzerland

CSTO military exercises conclude in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Stepanakert: This picture conveys messages of vigilance to us, clear-headedness to Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

Sharmazanov: Unacceptale when CSTO member state makes statements contradicting the ally

Erdogan says no problems with purchase of S-400

UN representative: Armenia is a regional leader in disaster risk reduction

US lawmakers support ANCA’s goal of $100 million MCC STEM education grant for Armenia

IMF forecasts 3.5 GDP growth for Armenia this year

Armenian Genocide documentary screened in Moscow

Newspaper: Yerevan, Tbilisi agree on who will be new Armenia ambassador to Georgia?

Russia analyst: Turkey air defense systems need upgrading

IBM, Microsoft to open laboratories in Yerevan?

Armenian-American human rights strategist awarded MacArthur “genius” grant

Russia MOD: Pentagon is creating instant global strike complexes

Armen Ashotyan: Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva next week

Armenian President sends congratulatory message to King Felipe VI of Spain

European court imposeы fine of 12,000 Euros on Armenia over Jehovah's Witnesses case

Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCO

Israel: United States' withdrawal from UNESCO is a turning point

Armenian President bestows "Order of Motherland" upon Eduardo Eurnekian (PHOTOS)

Richard Mills: Numerous achievements recorded in sidelines of Armenia-USAID cooperation

Armenia's PM: USAID remains our reliable partner

Germany announces final results of Bundestag elections

US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias

CSTO Joint Staff chief: Offensive operations are also developed during military exercises in Armenia

Dollar, euro “ascent” continues in Armenia

Russia toughens inspections of tomatoes from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus

Azerbaijani defense minister “afraid of” standing next to Armenian official

RFE/RL: EU ambassadors agree on language of Eastern Partnership summit declaration

PACE points to serious problems with rule of law in Turkey

Armenia deputy defense minister heads to Tajikistan

Armenia opposes Azerbaijan's membership in Eurasian Union

Analyst: Karabakh issue is not like Catalan, Kurdish issues

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan is under international pressure

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Decrease in incidents is due to fact that Armenian parties are more prepared for them

Media: US delegation to visit Turkey

Head of EPP group in PACE resigns

Armenia official: Progress in Karabakh talks impossible, unless there is confidence between the parties

Armenia deputy FM: Expected Sargsyan-Aliyev talk’s content is not convenient to Azerbaijan

Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh

Social living conditions of Karabakh soldiers at frontline will be improved

Red Cross participates in CSTO military exercises in Armenia