Right-wing nationalists come second in Austria parliamentary election

The early parliamentary elections are over in Austria, and with the predictable result.
In all likelihood, the conservatives and the right-wing nationalists will form coalition, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
A total of 31.4 percent of voters cast their ballot in favor of the conservatives, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), led by the country’s 31-year-old foreign minister and Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Sebastian Kurz.
And the right-wing nationalists, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), have come second, with 27.4% percent of votes.