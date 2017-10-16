News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Right-wing nationalists come second in Austria parliamentary election
10:25, 16.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The early parliamentary elections are over in Austria, and with the predictable result.

In all likelihood, the conservatives and the right-wing nationalists will form coalition, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

A total of 31.4 percent of voters cast their ballot in favor of the conservatives, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), led by the country’s 31-year-old foreign minister and Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Sebastian Kurz.

And the right-wing nationalists, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), have come second, with 27.4% percent of votes.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news