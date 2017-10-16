News
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk
11:47, 16.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic road accident has taken place Monday in the Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At around 8։15am, a car—with Stepan Ch., 31, behind its steering wheel—went off road on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, hit an iron billboard at the traffic dividing belt, and went onto the opposite lane.

According to shamshyan.com, a fire broke out in the car as a result of this crash, it turned into ashes, and the driver was completely burned inside the car

The rescuers, which arrived at the scene, had to use a special equipment to get the driver’s body out of the vehicle. 

A criminal case has been opened into this incident.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
