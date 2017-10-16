Armenia citizen murdered in downtown Moscow

An unidentified person murdered an Armenian citizen in downtown Moscow, reported Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper, citing its sources in local law enforcement agencies.
According to sources, the 44-year-old citizen of Armenia was killed as a result of several gunshots on a street, and while coming out of his car.
“By nature, the crime is similar to a contract killing,” said the interlocutor of the aforementioned newspaper.
The criminal shot at the victim at least four times, noted Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to head of the Moscow General Department of the Russian Investigative Committee.
And according to the Russian media, the victim died on the spot.
A criminal case has been launched on charges of murder and arms trafficking.