Gojković: Serbia defends Armenia’s position of resolving Karabakh conflict through peace

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Ara Babloyan, on Sunday met with speaker Maja Gojković of the NA of Serbia, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

First, Babloyan underscored the opportunity for meeting within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, the parliament of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The RA NA speaker considered the continuous improvement of bilateral relations as indispensable. The head of the Armenian parliament highlighted the formation of an active dialogue between the legislatures of the two countries, and the mutual visits of their parliamentary friendship groups.

Touching upon the key regional issues, Ara Babloyan reaffirmed that the Armenian side sees the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only through peace talks along the lines of the co-chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

“Our country emphasizes the implementation of measures aimed at the formation of a climate of mutual trust, the snipers’ withdrawal from the line of contact, the creation of a mechanism for investigating incidents, and the efforts to strengthen the ceasefire regime,” said Babloyan.

Speaker of the Serbian NA, for her part, also attached importance to the need deepen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and their partnership in various platforms.

Talking about the avenues for settling the Karabakh conflict, Gojković noted that Serbia defends Armenia’s position of resolving this problem solely through peace.

Also, the interlocutors stressed the development of Armenia-Serbia ties in a variety of domains.

Separately, the head of the Serbian parliament invited RA NA Speaker Ara Babloyan to her country.