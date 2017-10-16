Parliament: Development of relations with Arab world is a priority of Armenia foreign policy

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Ara Babloyan, on Sunday met with met with speaker Marzouq Ali al-Ghanim of the NA of Kuwait, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
The RA NA Speaker stressed that the development of relations with the Arab world is a priority of Armenia’s foreign policy, the parliament of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties noted that political dialogue between the two countries has considerably intensified over the past several years, and that this is a firm basis and guarantee for the development and strengthening of state relations.
Also, the heads of the legislatures of the two countries highlighted the need for deepening parliamentary relations, the activities of their parliamentary friendship groups, and the effective cooperation within international platforms.
In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the avenues for invigorating trade and economic relations between Armenia and Kuwait, and expressed the hope that the existing respective potential will be used with effectiveness.