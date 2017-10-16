News
Armenia President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia have brief meeting at Geneva airport
14:55, 16.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Monday had a brief meeting, at the international airport of Geneva, Switzerland, with Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and who arrived in Geneva a short time ago to fly to Brussels. 

Meri Harutyunyan, head of the Public and Media Relations Department of the Staff of the President, informed about the above-said on her Facebook page.

As reported earlier, the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Geneva on Monday, and at the initiative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France).

