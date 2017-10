A group of Armenians visited the Armenian cemetery in Zara town of Sivas Province of Turkey, and paid tribute to their forebears.

The cemetery was on the brink of destruction when Armenian businessman Fethi Aras, whose roots are from Zara, initiated the restoration of the cemetery, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

Subsequently, the Zara city hall assumed the care and preservation of this cemetery.

The mayor of Zara received the group that visited the Armenian cemetery of Zara.