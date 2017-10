A video camera has recorded the instant of the murder of 38-year-old Armenian businessman Georgi Akobjanov, on a street in Moscow.

The footage shows an unidentified man approaching Akobjanov and shooting him several times. Some of the bullets had hit him in the face.

Judging by the features of this murder, a professional killer was in action, according to REN TV of Russia.

The Russian media reported that the shooting victim died on the spot.