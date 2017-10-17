News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Analyst: New Armenia-EU agreement’s matter is its implementation
10:35, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – When it comes to the new Armenia-European Union (EU) agreement, the matter is not so much its signing, but implementation. 

Analyst Tevan Poghosyan, a former MP and Director of International Center for Human Development think tank in Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I’m confident that will be signed, if there is no force majeure situation,” Poghosyan stressed, in particular.

In his words, Armenia’s current membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—does not impede the country’s accession to this agreement, since the latter is not even an Association Agreement.

“We should rather speak [about the fact] that it should not remain at the level of paper arrangements, and that there will be no actions that don’t stem from the interests of our country,” added the ex-MP.

The new Armenia-EU agreement is expected to be signed in Brussels in November.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU is not ready to suspend negotiations on Turkey's membership yet
There are cities like Izmir and a number of other large cities in Turkey that…
 Mogherini: EU does not discuss additional sanctions against Iran
EU on Monday reaffirmed its support for a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers...
 Erdogan: We do not need EU
If you're honest, make your statement and we will finish the job…
 EU publishes text of agreement to be signed with Armenia
EU-Armenia agreement will be signed in November in Brussels...
 RFE/RL: EU ambassadors agree on language of Eastern Partnership summit declaration
The document says EU recognizes the European aspirations and European choice of three states…
 Ambassador Świtalski: EU allocated €15.2mn for Employment Policy, Vocational Education and Training Reforms in Armenia
As part of the “Learning is Cool” campaign initiated by the European Union delegation to the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news