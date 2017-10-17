Analyst: New Armenia-EU agreement’s matter is its implementation

YEREVAN. – When it comes to the new Armenia-European Union (EU) agreement, the matter is not so much its signing, but implementation.

Analyst Tevan Poghosyan, a former MP and Director of International Center for Human Development think tank in Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I’m confident that will be signed, if there is no force majeure situation,” Poghosyan stressed, in particular.

In his words, Armenia’s current membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—does not impede the country’s accession to this agreement, since the latter is not even an Association Agreement.

“We should rather speak [about the fact] that it should not remain at the level of paper arrangements, and that there will be no actions that don’t stem from the interests of our country,” added the ex-MP.

The new Armenia-EU agreement is expected to be signed in Brussels in November.