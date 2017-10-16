News
Monday
October 16
Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’
16:53, 16.10.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iraqi troops' attack on Kirkuk is “a flagrant declaration of war against the nation of Kurdistan”, Peshmerga general command said in a statement warning that the government of the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi should pay a “heavy price” for initiating the conflict.

The statement said that the military incursion into the Peshmerga controlled areas in the oil-province of Kirkuk is in retaliation against the right of the people to vote on their fate, Rudaw reported.

According to the statement, the Iraqi forces, including the Hashd, used American weapons they received for the war against ISIS.

