Dollar continues to gain value in Armenia
17:08, 16.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.31/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.33 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 567.52 (down by AMD 1.39), that of one British pound was AMD 640.11 (up by AMD 1.79), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.41 (up by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 266.17, AMD 20,111.04 and AMD 14,561.78, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
