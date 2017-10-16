Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan also had a meeting with the Armenian community representatives in the Armenian Embassy in Switzerland on Monday. During the meeting the President presented the results of talks with the Azerbaijani President, presidential press service reported.

“A few minutes ago the meeting with the Azerbaijani President ended: we have no concrete, the so-called, agreement on the ways of settling the conflict. But we agreed to take measures to ease tension to avoid losses in the frontline. I want to state that both the Azerbaijani President and I are deeply interested in this.

“God willing, he thinks this way always. He as well understands very well the complexity of the issue, of course, me too, but the problem is such that there will never be an easy solution. But I want you all to be confident on one issue – there is no settlement for us which can somehow undermine Karabakh’s security. The only settlement for us is that Karabakh be out of Azerbaijan. No Armenian leader can ever make such a decision and implement it, and we will do everything for that at the same time developing Armenia and strengthening our country economically”, the President said.