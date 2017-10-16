News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
18:36, 16.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan also had a meeting with the Armenian community representatives in the Armenian Embassy in Switzerland on Monday. During the meeting the President presented the results of talks with the Azerbaijani President, presidential press service reported.

“A few minutes ago the meeting with the Azerbaijani President ended: we have no concrete, the so-called, agreement on the ways of settling the conflict. But we agreed to take measures to ease tension to avoid losses in the frontline. I want to state that both the Azerbaijani President and I are deeply interested in this. 

“God willing, he thinks this way always. He as well understands very well the complexity of the issue, of course, me too, but the problem is such that there will never be an easy solution. But I want you all to be confident on one issue – there is no settlement for us which can somehow undermine Karabakh’s security. The only settlement for us is that Karabakh be out of Azerbaijan. No Armenian leader can ever make such a decision and implement it, and we will do everything for that at the same time developing Armenia and strengthening our country economically”, the President said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process
The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev…
Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova
We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way...
 Joint statement: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders agreed to intensify negotiation process
The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere…
 Serzh Sargsyan leaves talks venue for Armenian embassy (PHOTO)
President Sargsyan is expected to meet with the representatives of the Armenian community...
 Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting is over (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president has already left the Swiss permanent representation to UN...
 Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents' tête-à-tête in progress (PHOTO)
Following their talks in Geneva...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news