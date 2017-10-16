News
Monday
October 16
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova
18:55, 16.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- The meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday is very important from the point of view of creating conditions for the activisation of the negotiation process, which was seriously damaged as a result of the aggression against Karabakh unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016, Foreign Ministry of Karabakh said, commenting on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting which took place in Genova.

"We are convinced that one of the bases for ensuring progress in the negotiation process is the strict adherence to the agreements of 1994 and 1995, as well as the realization of the earlier reached agreements, in particular, the implementation of mechanisms of investigation of the  incidents and the expansion of the Office of  Personal Representative of the OSCE  Chairperson-in-Office and  the increase of its monitoring capacities.

"We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic  of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way of achieving real progress in the settlement process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict," it was said in the statement.

