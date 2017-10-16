EU concerned about situation in Iraq's Kirkuk

The EU is concerned about the situation in Iraq's Kirkuk, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini noted.
"The news coming from Iraq in these hours are of great concern for all of us. This was not issue for discussion of ministers, but I will have a phone call with PM Abadi immediately after finishing this press conference and I will discuss situation in Kirkuk and following the referendum," she said.
The Iraqi Prime Minister, Haidar al-Abadi ordered on Monday that government troops be committed to restoring security in the city of Kirkuk during a “major operation” to take over certain disputed territories.