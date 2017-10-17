News
Tuesday
October 17
News
Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on Armenia?
11:04, 17.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The Turkish tomatoes that have appeared in the Russian market are brewing an Armenian-Russian scandal, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper of Armenia.

“By the way, there is information that this is not about just Turkish tomatoes. The RA [Republic of Armenia] imports various goods also from some European countries and exports [them] to the RF [Russian Federation] with Armenian label.

“Now, when the RF is saying, ‘stop, what are you doing?’ that means arrangements have been violated.

“If it turns out as a result of this scandal that Armenia has indeed exported Turkish tomatoes, other European good to the RF with such mechanisms, this may lead to the imposing of sanctions by Russia,” wrote Zhamanak.

