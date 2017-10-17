News
Vutova: New Armenia-EU agreement will contribute to continuity of cooperation
12:45, 17.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Council of Europe (CoE) and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday presented the results of several programs in Armenia’s judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and education sector.

Accordingly,  the four respective programs that were implemented in the country, from 2015 to 2017, have totaled €2.4 million.

Natalia Vutova, Head of the CoE Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, told reporters that the expected signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement will have a positive impact on the implementation of CoE programs in the country.

She added that their reforms aim to assist Armenia fulfill its commitments to EU and several other organizations.

